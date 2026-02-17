B Praak calls his tour ‘Sounds of Hari’, a space for healing

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Singer and music composer B Praak is set to bring ‘Sounds of Hari’, a live experience that moves beyond the idea of a traditional music concert. Designed as a journey through mind, body, and soul, the show places healing, and emotional release at its centre.

Read More

The live experience is built as a slow experience that encourages audiences to listen deeply, and reconnect with themselves.

Talking about the same, B Praak said, “‘Sounds of Hari’ is not a concert in the usual sense. It’s a space where sound becomes a form of healing. I want people to come, sit with their emotions, and leave feeling lighter”.

At the core of the experience is B Praak’s voice which is vulnerable, and deeply emotive. His voice becomes the medium through which the audience is guided. The music is layered with immersive soundscapes that are meant to be felt, creating an atmosphere that leans into reflection, and inner release.

As conversations around mental and emotional well-being grow, ‘Sounds of Hari’ reflects a wider cultural shift where a concert is for healing, music becomes a form of therapy, and collective listening creates connection.

Sara Awwad, Founder and Creative Director of Studio Majime, said, “This is an experience that cannot be recreated digitally. You have to be in the room, feel the sound, feel the silence, and be part of the moment. It’s rare, and that’s what makes it special”.

Positioned as a one-of-a-kind live concept, ‘Sounds of Hari’ is designed to be experienced. Each show will unfold differently, shaped by the energy of the space and the people within it. The tour kicks off in Ahmedabad on March 14 followed by Chandigarh on March 21, Mumbai on April 19 and New Delhi on April 26.

--IANS

aa/