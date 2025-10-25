Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Aneet Padda in ‘Shakti Shalini’: ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Thamma” has welcomed actress Aneet Padda into the from the Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe with “Shakti Shalini” and said “proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud.”

Ayushmann took to his Instagram stories to congratulate and officially welcome “Saiyaara” star Aneet Padda into the MHCU with Shakti Shalini. The announcement of “Shakti Shalini” was revealed as part of Thamma’s opening credits.

He took to Instagram and posted the opening credits on his stories section. He wrote: “Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda… Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.. so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud.. Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet.”

Talking about Thamma,” which also stars Nawazuddin Siddqui and Ayushmann Khurrana, is set in a fictional world. The film also sees a crossover with Varun Dhawan’s “Bhediya”.

“Thamma”, a film based on vampires, follows a journalist played by Ayushmann, who gets caught up in the power struggle of vampires Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Ayushmann had described his latest release, Thamma, as the “tentpole” of his career.

“When my visionary producer Dinesh Vijan had told me that Thamma was releasing in Diwali, I was thrilled because it was something that I had always wished would happen in my career.”

The actor added that having carved a niche with his unique, quirky films, he was eagerly waiting for that one opportunity to bring his brand of cinema on Diwali “a festival that has seen the biggest of the biggest superstars release their tentpole films in.”

He added: “Thamma is the tentpole film of my career and I’m fortunate to have got Diwali to release it. Every year, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a superstar’s film release. Today, I went to the theatres to watch my film with my family. It feels incredible!”

