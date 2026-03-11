Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap’s newest family member is a toy poodle named Imli

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has introduced a new furry member of her family, a tiny toy poodle named Imli.

Tahira took to Instagram and shared a string of glimpses of the pup’s adorable antics. In the pictures and videos, their “pawrfect” new member is seen playing around and even fitting perfectly into trophy cups and school bags.

For the caption, Tahira wrote: “Meet our newest addition to the family! She fits into trophy cups, shoes, school bags and our hearts! She has unintentional camouflaging and doing funny antics skills. Our midnight fury quite literally so.”

She added: “Meet the youngest one ‘IMLI’ ! Peanut’s younger sister! Imli is mad, cute and very funny!! Also Peanut finds her very stupid I wish I could get moments where Peanut literally eye rolls seeing Imli do her stunts.”

Tahira and Ayushmann are already a pet-parent to another toy poodle named Peanut.

Talking about Ayushmann, his latest release was the horror-comedy “Thamma”, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rashmika Mandanna.

It is set in a fictional world. It also sees a crossover with Varun Dhawan’s “Bhediya”. The film is part of the larger Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and is connected to the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya.

“Thamma”, a film based on vampires, follows a journalist played by Ayushmann, who gets caught up in the power struggle of vampires Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

He will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is set to release on May 15, 2026.

The upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who had previously directed “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” which was released in 2019. The film, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

It followed the story of Chintu Tyagi, who is married to Vedika. Things take an unexpected turn when he finds himself infatuated with Tapasya, a young fashion designer.

The original film “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, which was released in 1978 was directed by B. R. Chopra. The film stars Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur, with cameos from Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Tina Munim and Parveen Babi.

