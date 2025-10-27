Ayushmann Khurrana shares why ‘Thamma is his most thrilling and challenging film yet

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, known for exploring diverse roles, has opened up about his latest release, “Thamma.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Bala’ actor shared that the film marks an exciting new phase in his career, as it transports him into a fantastical universe unlike any of his previous realistic dramas. Describing the experience as both thrilling and challenging, Ayushmann expressed his joy at being part of such a grand-scale Diwali release that offers audiences a truly imaginative cinematic experience.

When asked about how ‘Thamma’ stands out from the wide range of characters he has portrayed over the years, the ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actor shared, “This is definitely a new journey for me—both in terms of the character and the film's scale. It’s my first big-budget Diwali release. I’ve mostly done realistic films before, but Thamma belongs to a fantastical universe. That in itself is a challenge and also incredibly thrilling. I feel lucky to be a part of it.”

Speaking about the success of the film, Ayushmann shared, “I really feel that ‘Thamma’ was tailor-made for me because I have done these realistic characters, flawed characters and that's why the transition is all the more fun because people have not seen me as somebody who is alpha, who is powerful, good with action.”

“So, I think that was a great arc for me as an actor also and also as a character in the film. I have been known for doing unique films and this particular film, the genesis film of the next chapter of Maddock horror-comedy universe is unique in its own way because it explores the stories and the genesis of Betaal and I am glad it's been accepted”, he added.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, “Thamma” hit theatres on October 21, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali weekend. The film featured Ayushmann Khurrana as a mild-mannered journalist whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a mysterious vampiric entity portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of Yakshasan, the main villain of the movie.

