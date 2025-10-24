Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what drew him to the script of ‘Thamma’

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed what drew him to the script of “Thamma.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Bala’ actor shared that it was a combination of the engaging story, the creative vision of the director, and the franchise’s proven success that convinced him to take on the role. Ayushmann expressed his excitement at being part of a film that promises a thrilling blend of horror and comedy. When asked what attracted him to the script, the actor shared, “I think there are multiple factors that drive an actor to do a film. It’s not just one thing. You look at the director, the producer, and of course, the story. Also, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is one of the most successful franchises in Hindi cinema. I’ve always been a fan of it.”

Khurrana added, “This is my second collaboration with Amar Kaushik after Bala, and my first time working with director Aditya Sarpotdar. I loved Munjya, and of course, Dinesh Vijan is one of the most successful producers in the country. So honestly, saying yes to Thama was a no-brainer. And the fact that it’s a Diwali release? Even better.”

Speaking about his character, the’ Dream Girl 2’ actor mentioned, “I play Alok Goyal, a chubby, underdog type of guy who transforms into a superhero named Betal. He has powers, but he doesn’t really know how to use them. That’s where the comedy stems from. I’ve never done a transformation like this in any of my previous films. So, this was very exciting.”

On a related note, “Thamma” directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. “Thamma” is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

The story follows a journalist who, after a fateful encounter with a mysterious woman, transforms into a vampiric being known as Betal and takes on the mission of protecting humanity from the deadly thirst of an ancient evil.

