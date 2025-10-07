Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about his struggles as a young journalist: ‘It’s never easy saying no’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana reflected on his early career days, recalling the challenges he faced while working as a young journalist.

Before rising to fame as an actor and singer, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor dabbled in journalism, juggling roles in radio, television, and theatre. Speaking at FICCI Frames 2025 event, Ayushmann shared that one of the toughest lessons from that phase was learning to say “no” especially at the beginning of his career. When asked if there was a defining moment in his journey — a time when saying “yes” or “no” completely changed the course of his life, Khurrana reflected on his early days as a journalist, working across radio, television, and theatre.

The ’Badhaai Ho’ actor stated, “I think it is these baby steps towards success, being a journalist. I was doing journalism with radio, television, theatre. Saying no is the most difficult part, especially on the onset of your career. When you're young, you just started and saying no to big people is not easy, but that's what makes you. You have to go with your conviction, with your gut, with your intuition.”

Ayushmann added, “But I think saying yes to one sort of film, Article 15, changed the perception because I was known for very light-hearted social comedies and Article 15 was a very serious film based on casteism and it did very well, which was an anomaly. Anubhav Sinha had this script and he never thought about me in it. So, I literally stole that film from him, saying that this is the kind of movie I want to do. And Article 15 gave me a lot of respect as an artist.”

Akshay Kumar also took the stage at the Silver Jubilee edition of FICCI Frames, where he spoke on a range of topics. Marking 25 years of the prestigious media and entertainment conclave, this year’s two-day event brings together leading voices from the industry to explore the evolving landscape and future of entertainment.

--IANS

ps/