Ayushmann Khurrana: I’m a journalist by degree

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered the biggest opener of his career with 'Thamma', has shared why he is drawn to real-life stories and quirky characters.

The actor spoke with IANS after the film's release as he celebrated the film's success. Throughout his career as an actor, he has consciously picked characters that are relatable, and feel real.

When asked what it takes to cultivate such a mindset to turn stories that may seem normal into a blockbuster, the actor told IANS, “I'm a non-fiction guy. I'm a journalist by degree and in my masters. So, I get really intrigued by real-life stories. And I always believe that reality is stranger than fiction. And reality gives you more fodder for films. It's a give-and-take symbiotic relationship between society and films”.

He further mentioned, “We get inspired by society and also the society gets inspired by films. So, I do that most of the time. And it's very challenging to incorporate these real-life idiosyncrasies and situations on the celluloid. And that gives me a different high. So, my mindset is that of a general public. My perspective towards giving a go-ahead to scripts is that of a guy from a city called Chandigarh who loves watching films. And that's how I operate. And that's how I have fun being an artiste”.

Earlier, the actor had said that ‘Thamma’ was “tailor-made” for him. The film raked in INR 25 crore nett on its opening day, and also marked a major departure for the actor in terms of his boy next door image as an actor where he largely essays relatable characters from the heart of India. ‘Thamma’ tells a larger-than-life mythical story of a vampire.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced under Maddock Films, ‘Thamma’ was released on 21 October 2025 during the Diwali weekend. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a timid journalist who becomes entangled with a mysterious vampiric being, played by Rashmika Mandanna, amidst the myth-filled world of Betals. The film is a part of the established horror-comedy universe (MHCU) but leans more into romance and fantasy than straight horror.

