Ayushmann Khurrana embraces his newfound Vampirism for love Rashmika Mandanna in 'Thamma'

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Adding to the buzz for the already hyped horror comedy, "Thamma" starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the makers have unveiled the captivating trailer of the film.

The clip opens with Rashimika introducing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Yakshasan as the protector of the world. However, he has gone rogue and wants to be the 'Thamma' himself. Then we see Alok (Ayushmann) meeting Yakshasan and getting introduced to a completely different world.

This is followed by some romantic moments between Ayushmann and Rashmika.

Alok suddenly finds himself transforming into a vampire, with a missing heartbeat and fangs. The rest of the trailer shows Alok embracing the challenges that come with his newfound identity.

Dropping the gripping trailer on social media, makers, Maddock Films, wrote, "A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali (Bat emoji) Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story, produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas worldwide on 21st October. Trailer Out Now. Link in bio.(sic)"

"Thamma" stars Ayushmann as Alok, Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin as Yakshasan, Paresh as Ram Bajaj Goyal, and Sathyaraj as Elvis Karim Prabhakar, along with others.

“The fact that ‘Thamma’ is the first love story of the horror comedy universe is all the more exciting,” Ayushmann told Variety.com.

Talking about his next, he added, “The promise of it being a ‘bloody’ love story is also a supremely unique and compelling pitch for today’s audience who want clutter-breaking theatrical experiences. ‘Thamma’ is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India. I’m really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge big screen experience with Dinesh and his entire team of fellow visionaries like Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar, and the writing genius Niren Bhatt.”

"Thamma" is set to reach the cinema halls on October 21, during Diwali this year.

--IANS

pm/