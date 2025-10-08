Ayushi Khurana calls 300-episode milestone of ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ surreal

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) TV actress Ayushi Khurana Kakkar has opened up about the journey of her popular show “Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile,” which recently crossed the 300-episode mark.

Reflecting on the milestone, she described the experience as surreal. Ayushi who plays Reet, shared, “Reet’s journey has been nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster, and completing 300 episodes feels surreal. I’ve grown so much with her; every high and every heartbreak has made me love her more deeply. Every phase of the character has taught me something new, both as an actor and as a person. This milestone belongs to every single person who’s been part of this journey, the cast, crew, and most importantly, our audience, whose love keeps us going.”

Bharat Ahlawwat, who essays the role of Raghav, added, “It’s been an incredible journey playing Raghav, a character who’s intense, layered, and constantly evolving. Crossing 300 episodes is a proud moment for all of us. The entire team has poured their hearts into making every scene real and engaging. The love we’ve received makes every minute spent on set completely worth it. I’m genuinely proud of what we’ve created together. I’m truly grateful to our viewers for their continued love and support.”

To celebrate the special occasion, the entire team came together for a lively cake-cutting on set.

On a related note, “Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile” follows the story of Reet, a sharp-witted journalist, and Raghav, a hot-headed man, who marry under the traditional ‘Aata Sata’ custom, united by their love for their siblings. The show airs on Zee TV. The daily soap also stars Jayati Bhatia as Sharda Bua. Speaking about working with her, Ayushi had earlier mentioned, “I am truly grateful to share the screen with Jayati ma’am. Working with her has been an incredible experience. Despite being such a senior actor, she is so down-to-earth and approachable.”

