Ayan Mukerji: Saw directing ‘War 2’ as relishing opportunity to give hat-tip to first film

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji says he sees directing the upcoming action entertainer “War 2” as an exciting chance to honor the first installment, which was released in 2019, while bringing his own vision to the spy universe.

Ayan said: “It is a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it. I saw directing War 2 as a relishing opportunity to give a hat-tip to the first film. You can’t have fun otherwise while coming on board such a huge blockbuster franchise.”

The filmmaker talked about how he focussed on crafting the storyline because he wanted a conflict that was big enough to put two stars Hrithik Roshan against NTR.

“One has to take what has been set and then make the fans of the film and the fans of these gigantic superstars of our country go on a journey that is new, that hopefully leaves them hungry for more. As a director, I have to be honest, I immersed myself into delivering this feeling.”

The filmmaker said that everything about War 2 has been crafted with a lot of planning to elevate the theatrical experience of the audience.

“The maximum time spent was on the action set pieces and crafting the storyline and the conflict which was needed to mount the face off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR.”

Ayan calls War 2 a film that celebrates the might of Indian cinema as it brings Hrithik and NTR together for an adrenaline pumping theatrical experience like no other.

“War 2 is truly the coming together of Indian cinema with these two huge actors joining forces. We were aware of the expectations this pairing would set in the minds of their fans and the audience and every second was spent thinking of how to give them an experience of a lifetime when they sit in the theatres.”

“War 2” is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 14.

