Ayaan Zubair’s heartfelt birthday wish for sister Jannat Zubair is pure sibling love

Social media influencer Ayaan Zubair recently took to his social media account in penning down a very sweet birthday message for his star sister, actress Jannat Zubair.

Mumbai Aug 29 (IANS) With the note paired with adorable pictures and videos, Ayaan gave fans a glimpse of the strong bond the siblings share. Ayaan captioned it as, "Happiest birthday to my most favorite person. I love you soo muchhh; you’re THE BESTTT…"

In one of the videos shared by Ayaan, Jannat, along with him, can be seen dancing her heart out in the rain. As soon as Ayaan shared the photos and videos, fans flocked to his comments section to wish Jannat well on her birthday and also adored the sibling bond.

Jannat and Ayaan have always been very vocal about the love that they have for each other and also give a glimpse of their cute fights too. The duo often appears in each other’s social media posts, making fans fall in love with them.

Talking about Jannat, the actress started her career as a child artist and has come a long way in the entertainment industry. From a child actor to now one of the top social media influencers, Jannat has carved a niche for herself. She boasts of a humongous 50.1 million followers on Instagram, leaving behind Bollywood stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and even Shah Rukh Khan. Her acting skills have been widely praised in projects like “Phulwa” and “Tu Aashiqui.” Recently, she was also seen in the TV reality show “The Traitors,” where her soft personality and clean heart were loved by all.

Talking about Ayaan, Jannat's younger brother too has also been steadily carving his own path in the industry. The Zubair siblings are also each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and over the years, fans have witnessed their supportive relationship. Jannat and Ayaan have always promoted each other’s work and celebrated milestones together.

