Avinesh Rekhi calls stepping into role of Lord Shiva in ‘Ganesh Kartikeya’ an honor and responsibility

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actor Avinesh Rekhi has described stepping into the role of Lord Shiva in “Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey” as both an honor and a responsibility.

The actor shared that portraying the revered deity comes with immense respect and a commitment to doing justice to the character. Speaking about playing the role of Lord Shiva, Avinesh stated, “Talking about joining the cast, Avinesh Rekhi shared, “Stepping into the role of Lord Shiva is both an honor and a responsibility. The portrayal carries immense reverence, depth and emotional significance for millions of people and that awareness has guided every step of my preparation.”

“As an actor, I am truly excited to bring my own interpretation to this revered character. My effort is to capture the emotions, the philosophy, and the inner calm that Lord Shiva represents. I want viewers to feel the depth behind his silences, the wisdom in his actions, and the unconditional love he carries for his family and devotees. The team has shown immense faith in me, and I am grateful for their trust. I genuinely look forward to connecting with the audience through Lord Shiva’s journey and values,” he added.

Avinesh Rekhi, who was recently seen in Sony TV’s show “Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai: Mata Ne Bulaya Hai,” has replaced Mohit Malik in the show. Reportedly, Malik exited largely due to his packed schedule and multiple ongoing commitments.

“Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey” airs every Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB. The show also stars Shrenu Parikh as Goddess Parvati and actors Ekansh Kathrotiya and Subhan Khan as Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesh, respectively. The show premiered on 6th October on Sony SAB.

--IANS

ps/