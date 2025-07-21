Avinash Mishra to star in maiden show ‘Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte' post ‘Bigg Boss 18’ stint

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor and former “Bigg Boss 18” contestant Avinash Mishra has signed his first show ‘Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte', a YouTube Original by Balaji Telefilms, after his stint in the controversial reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

The project marks Avinash’s first project after the reality show and also his first full-fledged digital outing on YouTube.

Talking about Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte, Avinash said: “After Bigg Boss, I was waiting for the right project to connect with my audience again, and Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte felt just right. I’m grateful to Balaji Telefilms for trusting me to lead their first long-format YouTube original.”

He said it’s something fresh for him too.

“I’ve done TV shows and music videos, but a full-fledged show streaming on YouTube is a whole new experience. I’m excited to see how viewers respond.”

Talking about his character, the actor shared: “Reyansh is a layered character, and there’s a certain charm and depth to him that I instantly connected with. I hope the audience showers the same love on Reyansh as they’ve always given to my previous characters.”

The show is Balaji Telefilms’ maiden venture into long-format YouTube originals. The makers recently dropped the first poster of the show, giving a glimpse of Avinash’s striking new look.

In the poster, Avinash is seen donning a navy blue blazer over a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans, striking the right balance between casual and classy. His neatly styled hair, well-groomed beard, and smart wristwatch add to his sharp appearance.

The makers also revealed the looks of the female leads, Shhraddha Surve as Kavya and Dipali Sharma as Sanchi.

The 29-year-old actor began his career by appearing in advertisements. He made his television debut in 2017 with Sethji.

He then appeared in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya opposite Jiya Shankar, portrayed Abhay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz, and starred in Love on the Run.

The actor was also seen in Zindagi Ke Crossroads in the role of Sugreev and as Zain Ashraf in Mariam Khan – Reporting Live. He was also seen in Yeh Teri Galiyan.

In 2020, he played Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Kaveri Priyam. From 2020 to 2021, he appeared as Dev Aneja in Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya opposite Chahat Pandey, who was also in “Bigg Boss 18”.

--IANS

dc/