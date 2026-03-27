Avika Gor wishes her ‘human diary’ Milind Chandwani on his first birthday post marriage

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor, on Friday morning, took to her social media account to wish her 'personal cartoon and human diary' - her husband Milind Chandwani on his first birthday post their wedding in September last year.

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Avika shared a fun picture of them both and captioned it as, ‘Happy Birthday to my husband — my human diary, my personal cartoon, and my lifetime subscription to weirdness. You’re 50% adorable, 50% questionable..... 100% mine. You didn’t choose the chaos... but somehow you married it, and now you can’t do anything about it. Love you more everyday! — even when you breathe too loud. (sic)’

The picture shared by Avika shows her sharing a playful and affectionate moment with Milind as the two pose outdoors on a lush green lawn.

Talking about Avika and Milind’s marriage that took place on the 30th of September, last year, on the sets of their show Pati Patni Aur Panga had taken the internet by storm.

The couple had been dating for over 6 years and had announced their relationship a few years ago.

Post marriage, news of Avika’s pregnancy had stirred headlines but Avika had denied of it all.

The actress, who has been in the industry for over 15 years now, had debuted as a child actor in her super-hit television show “Balika Vadhu, where she essayed the character as Anandi.

Even after the show went off-air 10 years ago, Avika is still known as Anandi.

The couple was last seen on the couple fun reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Avika and Milind's wedding on national television had become one the highest talking point of the television world last year.

From their pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehndi, Sangeet was celebrated on national television.

Actors Hina Khan with husband Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla, Debinna Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary and others who were a part of the show, were also actively involved in the wedding.

–IANS

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