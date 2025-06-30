Avika Gor shares her story of dreams and struggles as she completes 20 years in the industry

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Anandi in “Balika Vadhu,” took to social media to celebrate 20 years in the industry.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a heartwarming video compiling memorable moments from her journey including scenes from her shows and films, stage performances, and highlights from her career over the years. Alongside it, she penned a note expressing pride in how far she has come. Gor shared that she began her journey as a little girl with dreams in her eyes and has now grown into a woman who truly believes in herself.

The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress wrote, “Sometimes we forget to pause. To breathe, to reflect, to just take it all in. We keep moving, chasing, growing…Until one quiet moment makes us look back. What felt like a few steps has become a journey. Filled with days, years, memories, and growth. Today, I pause to say thank you. To the stars in my sky, you all.”

“From a little girl with dreams in her eyes to a woman who now believes in herself. I’m proud of how far I’ve come. And I’ll keep making you proud and never ever take any of this for granted #avikagor #grateful.”

In the video, Avika thanked her fans by saying, “You all must be thinking what all I am going to say today. I am going to say a lot. 20 years, it was in front of the camera, but the real journey was with you. To reach your heart and stay there. A small girl, a big dream. And the love of all of you which never decreased. From my first shot to every moment till date, you never left my hand.”

“I was never perfect, but you never considered me less. Thank you. To let a small girl live such a big dream. The silent prayers behind the claps, I feel them everyday. Sometimes I cry in a scene. Sometimes I break in real life. But your love is always supporting me. You not only gave me 20 years of success. You gave me 20 years of belongingness. Thank you from my heart. To make me realize that I am visible, audible, and, most importantly, I am yours. And this journey is not yet over. Now I am with you in a new story, in a new color. Always and forever. Because the story is yet to be told.”

Avika Gor became a popular household name with her role as Anandi in “Balika Vadhu,” a performance that earned her the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009 under the child prodigy category.

She later became a household name as Roli in “Sasural Simar Ka.” Expanding her horizons beyond television, Avika made her Telugu film debut with “Uyyala Jampala” in 2013.

