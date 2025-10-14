Avika Gor says playing Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’ gave her a unique place in every household

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Television actress Avika Gor reflected on the lasting impact of her iconic role as Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu,’ saying it gave her a special place in households across the country.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she cherishes the connection she shares with millions of fans, who continue to associate her with the beloved character even years after the show aired. When asked how she feels about people still calling her Anandi, Avika said she feels proud and deeply connected to the role.

The actress shared, “Honestly, I feel proud. It feels like my second name now. Just today at the airport, a random aunty came and pulled my cheeks, calling me Anandi! I don’t want people to stop calling me that because it’s an identity that connects me to every home in this country. That show and that character made me a daughter to so many families. I’ll always cherish that.”

Avika rose to fame and became a popular household name with her portrayal of Anandi Singh in “Balika Vadhu.”

On the personal front, she recently got married to her long-term boyfriend, Milind Chandwani on the couple's reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

Talking about getting married on national television. Gor told IANS, “When we decided to do this, we were very aware that there would be criticism—we weren’t surprised by that at all. But I’ve been making unconventional choices since a young age, including when I started working and even when I got married. There were always people who didn’t agree with what I was doing. Still, I’ve always believed in carving my own path.”

The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress added, “I knew my wedding would be unconventional. I’ve always said that my life and my journey are something people would dream to live, and I acknowledge that. I’m very grateful for it. But it’s not easy.”

--IANS

ps/