Avika Gor & Milind Chanwani talk about the biggest challenge of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor and her fiancé Milind Chandwani have joined the celebrity couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga" as contestants.

When asked about the biggest challenge of the show during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Avika said that the most interesting thing is that no couple’s journey is the same.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "All the couples here have very different experiences—different levels of exposure, years together, and backgrounds. For example, Sudesh ji’s experience and ours are worlds apart, yet we’re still able to deliver as a team and complete tasks together. That’s what will make it fun for viewers."

Disclosing what made her say yes to the reality show, the 'Balika Vadhu' actress said that she did not really take the decision herself— her fiance was the one who encouraged her to do it.

"I wouldn’t call it “forcing,” but he was very clear that I should take up a reality show so that people who love and admire me could see the real me. I think his thought was beautiful," Avika said.

She revealed that previously, she used to be very image-conscious and wanted everything to look perfect and diplomatic. But Milind helped her break that barrier.

"If I have any flaws on the show, I’ll work on them and improve. Viewers will see that journey, and that will be even more interesting," Avika added.

Sharing what role trust plays in their relationship, she claimed that trust is everything.

Avika added, "If there’s trust, you won’t even need to ask for space—it will naturally be there. We’ve been in a long-distance relationship for years, and not once have we doubted each other".

Along with Avika and Milind, the show also has Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed as contestants.

“Pati Patni Aur Panga” premiered on Colors TV on August 2.

