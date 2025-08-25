Austin Butler shares details about his preparation for his ‘Caught Stealing’ role

Los Angeles, Aug 25 (IANS) Hollywood actor Austin Butler, who leaves no stone unturned in preparing for his role, pushed the envelope for his upcoming film.

From speaking with Elvis Presley’s signature drawl during the entire production of ‘Elvis’ to training with a Navy SEAL to become the fearsome Feyd-Rautha in ‘Dune: Part Two’, the actor always aced his roles, reports ‘Variety’.

For ‘Caught Stealing’, an upcoming thriller in which Butler plays Hank, an ex-baseball player turned barkeeper, he decided to sleep on the set that was supposed to be his East Village apartment.

He said, “For one night, I had the whole apartment to myself. I played music, I danced around, and I ate Chinese food there. It made me feel like I really lived there. I slept there all night, and I woke up to the crew coming in while I was in my underwear”.

As per ‘Variety’, for Butler, catching some shut-eye in his workplace was an essential part of his process.

He further mentioned, “It made it feel like it wasn’t a set anymore. There are many things that conspire against you when you’re making a movie. You’ve got the lights and the camera and the set doesn’t have a ceiling, because they’ve got to light it from above. It’s tempting to look around and break the illusion. So the more I can do to trick myself, the more important it is”.

Many of his prior roles required dramatic transformations, forcing him to don prosthetics or assume different accents. ‘Caught Stealing’, which opens on Aug. 29, features Butler more or less as he is in life, charming, charismatic and movie-star handsome.

“It scared me. One of the reasons I got into acting in the first place was that I am very shy. Getting to play characters let me put on this other skin and put on this other voice and become this other person”, he added.

--IANS

aa/