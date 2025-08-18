Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam' to hit screens on September 19

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) The makers of director Athiyan Athirai's eagerly awaited film 'Thandakaaranyam', featuring actors Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan in the lead, on Monday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on September 19 this year.

Director Pa Ranjith's production house, Neelam productions, which is one of the firms producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "A wild truth behind wildlife and its warriors. Thandakaaranyam from Sept 19 - Mark the dates."

The film, which has been produced by director Pa Ranjith's Neelam productions in association with Learn and Teach production, will also feature actors Rithyvika, Vinsu Sam, Muthukumar, Aruldass and Saranya Ravichandran in important roles.

It may be recalled that the film has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with an U/A certificate.

Actor Shabeer Kallarakkal, who impressed with his performance as 'Dancing Rose' in the sports drama Sarpetta Parambarai, will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film, which will also feature comedian Bala Saravanan in a prominent role.

On the technical front, the film will have music by Justin Prabhakaran and cinematography by Pratheep Kaliraja. Editing for the film will be by Selva while art direction has been handled by Tha Ramalingam.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film took place completely in forests and in villages situated in mountains. This apart, sequences were also shot in hilly regions.

Needless to say, the film has triggered huge interest as director Athiyan Athirai's previous film, 'Irandam Ulaga Porin Kadaisi Gundu' (The Last Bomb of the Second World War) was a critical and commercial success.

'Irandam Ulaga Porin Kadaisi Gundu', which showcased how the working class in the informal sector was exploited by their owners, also highlighted beautifully the problems pertaining to caste and also touched upon the issue of honour killing. Interestingly, Attakathi Dinesh played the lead in this film too.

