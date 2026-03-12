Athiya Shetty ‘steals’ father Suniel Shetty’s shirt, gives fun glimpse into father-daughter bond

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty recently gave her fans a glimpse of an adorable father-daughter moment as she revealed that she had “stolen” a shirt from her father, actor Suniel Shetty.

Taking to her social media account, Athiya shared a close-up selfie and wrote, “@suniel.shetty thanks, stole your shirt.”

In the picture, Athiya can be seen posing for a selfie, looking cute while wearing a red printed shirt, that she revealed had stealed deon her father.

The actress, in the picture, kept her look minimal and natural, with soft almost no make-up and her hair casually styled.

Through the caption, the elder daughter of Suniel Shetty, playfully thanked him for the shirt while admitting that she had “stolen” it from him.

For the uninitiated, Athiya is the daughter of Suniel Shetty and entrepreneur Mana Shetty. Her younger brother, Ahan Shetty, is also part of the film industry and was recently seen in Border 2, where his performance reportedly received positive reviews.

Talking about Athiya, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Hero. She later appeared in films such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

On the personal front, Athiya is married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The couple were reportedly dating for several years before tying the knot in January 2023 in an intimate ceremony held at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

In March 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named as Evaarah.

Athiya, post motherhood has taken a sabbatical from movies.

