Assam wakes early to celebrate Zubeen Garg's 19-year-old dream 'Roi Roi Binale'

Guwahati, Oct 31 (IANS) In an unprecedented moment for Assamese cinema, theatres across Assam opened their doors as early as 4.30 a.m. on Friday for the release of 'Roi Roi Binale', the final film of the late music and film icon Zubeen Garg.

The emotional premiere marked both a cinematic milestone and a heartfelt farewell to the artist who shaped modern Assamese culture.

Thousands of fans queued outside theatres in Guwahati, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh long before dawn - some standing in the rain - to celebrate Garg's long-cherished dream project.

The musical romance, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and scripted by Rahul Gautam, was conceived nearly two decades ago by Garg, who had hoped to create "a film filled with music, love, and hope".

"This is Zubeen Da's last film as an actor and his most personal dream," said Bhuyan.

"He had envisioned this story 19 years ago and was involved in every stage of its creation. Today, that dream has come true - even though he's not here to see it."

Producer Shyamantak Gautam called the moment "bittersweet", describing the public response as overwhelming.

"At 4.30 in the morning, people were waiting in queues across Assam. That shows what Zubeen means to his people," he said.

'Roi Roi Binale' is being screened in 91 theatres across the Northeast and nearly 90 more across India - the widest release ever for an Assamese film.

Additional screens are being added to meet soaring demand. The release comes just six weeks after Garg's sudden death on September 19, which sent shockwaves across the state.

The state government has since ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the circumstances of his death, leading to multiple arrests related to alleged evidence tampering.

Yet, amid grief and speculation, Friday's release turned into a collective celebration - a testament to the enduring bond between Assam and its most beloved artist. As fans sang along to his songs inside packed theatres, 'Roi Roi Binale' became more than a movie - it became Zubeen Garg's final melody to the world.

