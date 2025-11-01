Ashoke Pandit gifts Satish Shah’s fans a rare throwback video of the late actor dancing with joy

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit recently took to his social media account to share an old video of the late veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah.

Sharing a video of Satish Shah dancing in the throwback video, Ashoke captioned it as, "Presenting to you a unique video of actor Satish Shah dancing and singing with @deepti.naval on the streets as a real hero. This will excite you and make you happy to a different level.”

He further added, This song was shot by @ramankumar.director (of Saath Saath fame) as a song exercise when they were students at @ftiiofficial in the year 1978. Satish always used to mentionthis song while we were shooting for Saath Saath, and then he and Raman ji got this video from FTII and showed it to the entire unit. Thank you @ramankumar.director, @deepti.naval, and @ftiiofficial for this lovely gift to the fans of Satish Shah."

Earlier, Ashoke had also shared a video of Satish singing in all glory. Dressed in a simple t-shirt and top and his trousers, Satish was seen singing the iconic Bollywood song “Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam” in an absolutely melodious way. Sharing the video, Ashok Pandit captioned it as, “Dear Satish. This talent of yours will keep on echoing in our memories.”

Earlier Ashok Pandit had also shared a video still from the iconic television show Yeh Jo Zindagi Hai featuring Satish Shah. He captioned it as, “The “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi” days! An experience of a lifetime when I was in the company of one of the greatest actors, #SatishShah, who kept the sets vibrant and full of laughter, singing, dancing, joking around, mimicking everyone and occasionally scolding me. Along with directors Kundan Shah, Manjul Sinha, Raman Kumar and co-actors Shafi Inamdar, @rawalswaroop, Farida Jalal, @therakeshbedi, Vijay Kashyap & Sulbha Arya. #Flashback”

For the uninitiated, Bollywood veteran Satish Shah passed away on the 15th of October, leaving fans in a state of shock. It was Ashoke Pandit who broke the news of the actor's unfortunate demise through a social media video. He was the first person to arrive at Satish Shah's house and was seen standing with the bereaved family, rock solid.

Actors Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, JD Majethia, Deven Bhojani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Satish Shah's other co-stars from his superhit show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai attended his funeral.

For the uninitiated, the actor passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure, as per reports. He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

A prayer meet for Satish Shah was held in the city on the 27th of October and saw a lot of Bollywood stars mark their presence at the funeral to bid farewell to the actor.

–IANS

rd/