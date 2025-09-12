Ashneer Grover opens up about life’s lows, legal battles, and financial setbacks following BharatPe controversy

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Ashneer Grover has spoken candidly about the difficult period in his life following the BharatPe controversy.

The former fintech executive revealed how he navigated legal battles, financial challenges, and personal setbacks. In an interview with IANS, he offered an honest glimpse into the lows he experienced during one of the most turbulent phases of his career. When asked about the ups and downs he has experienced over the past three years and whether they affected him mentally, Ashneer Grover stated that nothing has come out of the controversy and that he considers himself an absolutely clean slate today.

“No, not really. See the fact is you should know your truth. Rest people will say whatever they want to say. And I have gone through a lot of cases; I have gone through a lot of police. Nothing has come out of it. I am absolutely clean slate today. My company has survived. It has actually become profitable. My investors have not lost money. So, in that sense I am very happy that you got a baptism by fire. That you had to give a fire test which had no meaning. But you came out of it without getting burnt. That is a big thing.”

For the unversed, the controversy surrounding BharatPe revolved around claims that Ashneer Grover and his family were involved in the misappropriation of company funds, sparking public scrutiny and a legal dispute following his exit in 2022. The allegations reportedly included payments to fictitious vendors, inflated invoices, and irregular reimbursements.

However, the matter was resolved in September 2024 through a settlement, with both BharatPe and Grover agreeing to withdraw all legal proceedings, and Grover severing all ties with the company, including any shareholder role.

Ashneer Grover is currently seen hosting the reality show “Rise & Fall.” Revealing the reason behind his decision to accept the show, he explained his motivation and what drew him to participate.

“I am a very incidental TV personality. I just came on the show Shark Tank and somehow that show became big and I also became a public figure. But I have never done TV before and after Shark Tank there were lot many opportunities coming my way to do very similar business shows and investment shows. But I was very clear that if you have done one thing really well do not redo it just for the sake of it. So, I waited it out and then rise and fall opportunity came through.”

