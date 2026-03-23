Ashlesha Sawant recalls how Smriti Irani stood up for her as an 18 year-old newcomer

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Television actor Ashlesha Sawant, on account of Smirti Irani’s 50th birthday recalled how the superstar stood by her when she was just starting out in the industry, saying, “You stood up for an 18 yr old me when i didn’t even know how to.”

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Sharing a heartfelt birthday note on her social media account on the 23rd of March, Ashlesha reflected on her early days in the industry and the unconditional support she received from Smriti, which she continues to be grateful for.

She wrote, “It’s the little things. Your kindness to make some one feel good. To encourage and support as a much as you can. To push and build someone to give their best. When i was new to the job you gave me so much love and were always pushing me to give my best.”

“You stood up for an 18 yr old me when i didn’t even know how to. So ya the love and respect ain’t getting over ever. Happy birthday Superwoman. Blessings and love always #birthdaylove #blessings.”

Alongside the note, Ashlesha shared a few selfies with Smriti Irani. In one picture, the two are seen smiling closely, radiating their warm bong.

In another picture, they are seen dressed in traditional attire.

Talking about Ashlesha Sawant and Smriti Irani, the actresses first worked together in 2001 on the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The show went on to become one of the most popular and defining television dramas of its time, attaining a cult classic status over the years.

Smriti Irani essayed the titular role of Tulsi Virani, and Ashlesha Sawant played Tisha, her daughter-in-law.

Ashlesha’s role was relatively short-lived in the show but it marked an important phase in her early career.

Actor Sumeet Sachdev, who played Gautam Virani in the show, was also part of the storyline during that period.

Smriti and Ashlesha have known each other for over 25 years now, and are often seen hanging out with each other.

Currently, Smriti Irani continues to be associated with the legacy of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in the reprise version of the show, that went on air in August 2025.

Ashlesha Sawant is not part of the current version but has been a part of many TV shows over the years like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly.

–IANS

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