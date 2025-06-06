Ashish Dixit is living his 'Pati Brahmachari' role in real life as well

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Seems like actor Ashish Dixit is taking is role of a celibate husband in the show "Pati Brahmachari" a little too seriously.

He revealed that he is “fully living the part". “I don’t even touch the clothes, dupattas, phones, or accessories of my female co-actors. The role demands discipline, and I’ve made that my personal code," he shared.

Shedding light on the core of his role as Sooraj, Ashish added, “The love is real, but it’s rooted in restraint. There are no dramatic falls, no sudden hugs or embraces."

"Sooraj is caught between his love for his wife and his loyalty to his father’s strict ideals. It’s emotionally layered and mentally demanding," he explained.

However, as part of his commitment to his role, the actor also follows a strict 'no-contact protocol’ on the set. The crew members have also been instructed to maintain space from him.

Even in between shots, Ashish refrains from casual interactions to keep the energy of his character intact.

Sharing his perspective, he clarified, “It’s not about being antisocial. It’s about staying in the mental space the role requires. The audience can sense when you’re being authentic—and I want to honour that.”

Revealing how his show "Pati Brahmachari" is different, Ashish said,

“Indian television has long relied on physicality to sell romance. But this show dares to do something different. It explores whether two people can fall in love without ever touching—that’s what drew me in.”

In an era where television shows are full of physical romance, this show definitely offers a refreshing take on the idea of marriage and love.

It narrates the tale of Sooraj, who has chosen not to indulge in physical intimacy despite being married. His love is beautifully conveyed through silent glances, unsaid emotions, and intense inner conflict.

--IANS

pm/