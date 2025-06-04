As 'Vedam' turns 15 Allu Arjun thanks fans for making it 'timeless'

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun decided to look back in time as his blockbuster hit, "Vedam" completed 15 years of release. Marking the occasion, the 'Pushpa' actor used social media to thank the fans for making the film a timeless classic.

AA took to his X timeline and dropped a couple of rare behind-the-scenes images from "Vedam" shoot.

Showing his gratitude for director Krish Jagarlamudi and co-stars Manchu Manoj, Anushka Shetty, and Manoj Bajpayee, Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note that read, “15 years of Vedam A film that was out of the box for me. Gratitude to @DirKrish garu for crafting something so honest. To my amazing co-stars @MsAnushkaShetty , @HeroManoj1 & @BajpayeeManoj sir , and many others . Sharing this journey with you all was truly special . Heartfelt thanks to @mmkeeravani garu , producers @Shobu_ garu, #PrasadDevineni garu, and the entire team for backing such a bold vision."

Thanking the audience, AA added, "To all the fans who embraced #Vedam you made it timeless."

Backed by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under their banner of Arka Media Works, the project also stars Saranya Ponvannan, Nagayya, Deeksha Seth, and Lekha Washington in prominent roles, along with others.

M. M. Keeravani scored the melodies for the drama, whereas Gnana Shekar V. S. was in charge of the camera work.

"Vedam" reached the big screen on June 4, 2010, and received massive critical acclaim.

Filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi even remade the film in Tamil with the name "Vaanam".

Up next, Allu Arjun is working on his much-anticipated drama with Atlee titled "AA22xA6" for now. AA is also undergoing a massive physical transformation for his role.

In addition to this, Allu Arjun will also be a part of Trivikram Srinivas' forthcoming mythological drama. Going by the reports, AA's role in the movie will be inspired by Lord Karthikeya.

Although the movie was announced a long time ago, it is still in the pre-production stage.

--IANS

pm/