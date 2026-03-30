Aruna Irani reveals her untold love story with ‘Suhaag’ director Kuku Kohli

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Veteran actor Aruna Irani recently surprised audiences on the singing reality show, Indian Idol, where she opened up about a little-known chapter of her personal life.

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The veteran star spoke in detail about her lesser known love story with filmmaker Kuku Kohli.

During the episode, host Aditya Narayan shared, “By the way, let me tell you all that, ‘Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma’ song from the film Suhaag is sung by my father, and it is directed by one and only Kuku Kohli ji. To those who aren’t aware, he’s the husband of Aruna ji.”

Curious to know more, Aditya asked, “Aruna ji, I would like to ask, what is your experience of working with Kuku ji?”

Aruna Irani, quipping instantly, responded, “Romance wala experience ya director wala?”

When Aditya requested her to share the romantic side, Aruna Irani, who was blushing by then, revealed her story.

She revealed, “Romance to ajeeb baat thi, Kuku ji ka aur mera 36 (chattis) ka aakda tha."

She elaborated, "Ek din ek gana aya, aur Sonam ka dance chal raha tha usse picture ka, main aur Suresh Bhatt, bethkey na khilli udarahe the, Kuku ji ki… toh humne dhyaan nahi diya. Hum dono masti kar rahein the aisa kya mujhe industry se bahar kardege kya.. ‘aise director ke sath mai to nahi kaam karu.’. itne mein, mai kya aap log kya baat karu rahein hai mere baarein mai?”

She added, “Toh Suresh ji bahut mastikhor the… haan tumharein hi baarein ma bol rahein the.. bolrahein thein ki aap yeh white dress mai kitne handsome lag rahein ho… he seriously though ki mai unkein taareef kar rahi hoon… than aista-aista wo soft hone lagein, jab woh soft hone lagein to main soft hogai… aur pata nahi kab chakkar chal gaya.”

(Romance was a strange thing,Kuku ji and I were completely at odds (we had a ‘36’ equation). One day, a song came on, and Sonam was dancing in the shot. Suresh Bhatt and I were sitting and making fun of Kuku ji, so we didn’t pay attention. We were both just joking around talking about Kuku ji saying, ‘what will he do, throw me out of the industry? I wouldn’t even work with such a director.’ Just then he said, ‘What are you people talking about me?)

(Suresh ji was very mischievous… he said, ‘Yes, we were talking about you. We were saying how handsome you look in this white dress.’ He seriously thought that I was praising him. Then slowly, slowly he started becoming soft, and when he became soft, I also became soft… and I don’t even know when the affair began)

Talking about Aruna Irani, the actress has been one of the most versatile performers in Hindi cinema, and has appeared in over 500 films across multiple languages.

The actress has begun as a leading lady in films like Caravan and Bombay to Goa, and later transitioning into memorable character roles in movies such as Beta, Raja Babu and many more.

She was delivered many superhit songs such as, ‘Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani” and “Dilbar Dil Se Pyare.”

On the personal front, Aruna Irani is married to filmmaker Kuku Kohli for decades, and the couple does not have any children.

–IANS

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