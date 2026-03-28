Aruna Irani, Farida Jalal reunite after 53 years since Rishi Kapoor’s Bobby

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol promises a nostalgic and emotional evening as veteran actresses Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani reunite after 53 years, post their stint together in the superhit movie Bobby.

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Both the legendary actresses were seen stunned and extremely happy to see each other after so many years.

Farida and Aruna stated that despite being in the industry for so many years, the two never really got the chance to meet each other and realised that they met each other directly after Bobby, in 1973.

Aruna mentioned, “Sabse pehle hum Sony ka shukriya karna chahenge. Aaj itne saalon baad humne ek dusre ko dekha hain .” Farida ji added that after the film ‘Bobby’, they are meeting today after many years.

On the stage of Indian Idol, the contestants welcomed Aruna Irani with her iconic song, ‘Chadti jawani meri chaal mastani.’

Aruna performed on the song with such grace, while Farida ji made a grand entry on 'Aye Dil Laaya Hai Bahaar.'

Both of them got really excited and warmly greeted each other on stage.

Later in the show, after contestant Tanishk’s performance on 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan,' host Aditya Narayan asked, "Farida ji, Aruna ji, abhi Tanishk ne itna acha gaana gaya ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’. Aap dono ka sabse acha yaar kaun hain?”

Aruna ji replied, _“Mere bahut achhe friend thi Smita ji, a wonderful actress, and what a lovely human being she was.”

Farida ji said, “We remember her with so much love. Sab he mai sabhi hain mai ek ka naam nahi lena chahungi. Iss Industry ne mujhe bahut saara pyaar diya hain, bahut hi achhe rishte diye hain jo hamesha main kayam rakhna chahungi.”

Talking about both Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani's role in the Rishi Kapoor - Dimple Kapadia played memorable supporting roles that added depth to the movie.

Farida Jalal portrayed Alka Sharma aka “Nickie”, Bobby’s close friend and Aruna Irani, appeared as Neema, a vibrant and somewhat bold character.

–IANS

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