Arti Singh recalls battling body shaming in school as she reflects on her journey to self-acceptance

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Arti Singh has opened up about her childhood struggles, recalling how she faced body shaming during her school days.

In her latest post on Instagram, the actress shared that a lack of confidence and harsh comments from others affected her deeply, but over time, she has grown to embrace self-acceptance. On Tuesday, Arti Singh posted a series of throwback photos and penned a note in which she reflected on her journey, revealing that she didn’t receive much recognition until Bigg Boss. Singh mentioned that while people acknowledged she did good work, she still struggled to get opportunities, even after ‘Bigg Boss.’

Posting her images, Arti wrote, “Bachpan se hi confidence ki kami thi. Apne AAP ko kam Samajhti thi . School mein sab Moti Moti bulate the. Sab ladkiyan Patali Dubli tab love yourself wala zamana nahi tha .. duniyan ki nazron se khud ko dekhte the. English Tutti phooti .. pata hi nahi life mein hona kya hai . Phir apne AAP Bhagwan ne ungli pakdi aur Yahan aayi . Worked hard . Did not get recognition till big boss.” ("I lacked confidence since childhood. I used to think less of myself. In school, everyone used to call me fat. All the girls were slim, and back then, it wasn’t the era of ‘love yourself.’ I used to see myself through the eyes of the world. My English was broken... I had no idea what I would do in life. Then, God held my hand and brought me here. I worked hard but didn’t get recognition until Bigg Boss.”)

“People said kaam acha karti hai kaam mila nahi even after big boss .and aaj bhi kabhi kabhi sochti hun kami kya hai. Kismat ya talent . But I never gave up na tab na ab. This is just to tell it’s not making reels and looking pretty is everything . We all go thru battle which no one know s . Just be kind and still be grateful for what we have . And I’m very grateful this write up is just a feeling which I’m feeling.” (sic)

The ‘Maayka’ actress concluded her post saving, “And I’m happy and proud of myself where ever I’m award and reward actually is when god gives u tht and appreciate u. I truly believe guruji is very kind to me and I’m loved by god. Gods’ child.”

Arti Singh began her acting career in 2007 with Star Plus's drama series “Maayka.” She rose to wider recognition after participating in “Bigg Boss 13” in 2019. Over the years, she has become known for her performances in popular television shows such as “Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai” and “Parichay” and “Waaris.”

