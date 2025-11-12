Arti Singh on missing her biological mother: 'For the first time, I am feeling you in me'

Mumbai Nov 12 (IANS) Television actress Arti Singh took to her social media account in remembering her late biological mother.

Sharing a beautiful picture of her mother, Arti penned a beautiful note. She wrote, “Sach mein (Truly) this photo is of my mother.. I miss u .. since a week hv been missing u a bit more .. but I don’t know but first im feeling u in me .. i never got chance to tell u I love u but i want to say i love u with my each breath,” she wrote, adding an evil eye emoticon.

For the uninitiated, Arti lost her mother when she was barely a few weeks old. She, along with her brother and television superstar Krishna Abhishek, was raised by her mother’s best friend, as told by them in many interviews. Not many know, but Arti and Krishna are the niece and nephew of Bollywood superstar Govinda.

Arti has been a part of many television shows. She became an even better household name with her stint in the reality game show Bigg Boss 13. She was loved for being mature and sensible throughout the season. The actress, who is an ardent Bollywood fan, was recently thrilled to feature on the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Expressing her admiration for the megastar, the actress took to her social media account to share a BTS picture from the show.

She mentioned how it felt truly special and memorable. She shared a couple of her photos with her husband, Deepak Chauhan; brother, Krushna Abhishek; and comedian Sunil Grover from the set of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17”.

The ‘Maayka’ actress wrote, “Good days, and I will always cherish this memory and being on wall of fame of legendary Shri Amitabh Bachchan sir show is very very special… vaise who knows future may be Bhagwan ki kripa hui toh hot seat pe bhi baithne ka mauka milega . Always live in good hope. Manifest good things . And do good deeds.. and @whosunilgrover love u so so much @krushna30 so proud of u always. God bless u.” (sic)

On her personal front, Arti married businessman Deepak Chauhan in 2023.

