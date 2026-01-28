Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes a ‘new member’ to the Khan family 

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has welcomed a new member into her family as she wished her nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s girlfriend on her birthday.

Taking to her social media account, Arpita shared an adorable picture of Ayaan with his girlfriend Tina, and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the newest member of our family @tinarijhwani”, further making Tina’s relationship official within the Khan family circle.

Talking about Ayaan Agnihotri, he is the son of Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Agnihotri and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri, making him Salman Khan’s nephew.

Earlier this month, Ayaan had rung in the New Year by sharing a carousel post on his social media account, where he officially revealed his relationship status with Tina Rijhwani. The post featured a series of pictures and videos, including various candid moments around the New Year's eve. The post quickly drew congratulatory messages from many celebrities from the Bollywood industry.

Alvira Agnihotri, Salman Khan's sister married actor Atul Agnihotri in 1995, and the couple has been blessed with two children, Ayaan and Alizeh. Atul Agnihotri, who has been associated with Bollywood both as an actor and producer, has appeared in films such as Sir, Krishna, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, and others. He later switched into production and backed projects like Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan, under his banner Reel Life Production.

Meanwhile, Alizeh Agnihotri made her Bollywood debut Farrey in 2023 which opened to lukewarm response at the box office. Salman Khan, her 'Mama' had gone all out to promote his niece's Bollywood debut.

