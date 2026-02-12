Armaan Malik finally meets John Mayer: Man who made me want to pick up a guitar

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik had a fanboy moment as he finally met American singer-songwriter John Mayer, whom he credits as the reason he first picked up a guitar.

Read More

Taking to X, Armaan shared his excitement about meeting the Grammy-winning musician and described it as a “full circle moment.” He also shared a picture posing with the “You're gonna live forever in me” hitmaker.

Posting about the interaction, he wrote, “Finally met the man who made me want to pick up a guitar in the first place! Full circle moment @JohnMayer.”

Mayer’s first two studio albums, Room for Squares and Heavier Things, were both met with critical and commercial success.

The single "Your Body Is a Wonderland", which won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards, while the latter peaked atop the Billboard 200.

Outside of his solo career, Mayer has produced and provided music for various artists spanning multiple genres, such as Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys, Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, Daniel Caesar, Khalid, Jhené Aiko, and Barbra Streisand, among others.

In 2015, three former members of the Grateful Dead joined with Mayer and two other musicians to form the band Dead & Company.

Armaan made his debut as a child singer back in 2007 with the song "Bum Bum Bole" for Aamir Khan's "Taare Zameen Par". In 2011, he made his primary on-screen appearance in the film "Kaccha Limboo".

Ever since then, he has delivered some memorable numbers that remain at the top of the charts of music lovers. The younger brother of Amaal Mallik, was born to Daboo Malik and Jyoti Malik.

Some of his popular songs include Bol Do Na Zara, Sab Tera, Wajah Tum Ho, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Naina, Jab Tak, Kaun Tujhe (Male Version), Tumhe Apna Banane Ka, Dil Mein Ho Tum, Pehla Pyaar and Chale Aana.

--IANS

dc/