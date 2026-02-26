Armaan Malik calls working on ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ with Pritam 'nostalgic'

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Two prominent names from the music industry, Armaan Malik and Pritam, came together once again for the fun-filled number "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge" in Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's "Bhooth Bangla".

The track, which shows Akshay navigating through the Bhooth universe, stands out for its fun Hinglish tonality and rhythm.

Spilling his excitement about working with Pritam yet again, Armaan said, “To be collaborating again, and that too for the OGs Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan makes it even more special. There’s a certain nostalgia and energy that comes with that world."

Praising Kumaar, who has provided the lyrics for the song, he added, "And of course, I always love singing words written by my favourite Kumaar. He’s given us some massive songs over the years like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ and ‘Sau Aasmaan’, so bringing his lyrics to life again feels like coming home in many ways.”

Composed by Pritam, the lyrics of the track have been provided by Kumaar. Armaan and Dev Arijit have given their voice to the track, with a rap segment written and performed by Mellow D.

Sharing the primary song from the movie with the netizens on social media, the makers wrote, "Volume badhaao...Bangle se pehla gaana aa chuka hai… Aur iss gaane ka Bhooth sab pe chadega! #RamJiAakeBhalaKarenge, song out now: Link in Bio #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 (sic)."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, is presenting "Bhooth Bangla" backed by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

With Akshay as the protagonist, the horror comedy further stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles, along with others.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated to be out in the cinema halls on April 10.

As movie buffs wait for "Bhooth Bangla", Akshay and Priyadarshan are working on two more exciting projects- "Haiwaan", co-starring Saif Ali Khan, and "Hera Pheri 3", along with Suniel Shetty.

--IANS

pm/