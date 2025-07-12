Arjun Rampal: ‘Dhurandhar’ isn’t anything like I have seen before

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal is over-the-moon with the response he is getting for his first look in the upcoming film “Dhurandhar”, which he said isn’t like anything like he has seen before.

Arjun said: "This film isn’t anything like I have seen before. It’s a well-researched and fantastically made film with every department of the unit putting in their best. I hugged Aditya soon after seeing the incredible outpour of love.”

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna.

Arjun has pushed the bar by going all guns blazing as a grey character in the film. In the first look, the actor was seen sporting a golden tooth, metal shades, a dense beard.

Arjun said that the story carries a level of grey shade.

He added: “The story carries a certain level of grudge and grey shade, and that is something very new and unseen for the audience. I couldn't believe the way Aditya Dhar pulled it off and made all of us look unbelievable."

Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and is a B62 Studios production. It is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the origins of unknown men involved in covert operations.

Dhurandhar is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

Arjun was last seen in “Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!,” a sports action film directed by Aditya Datt. It also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Arjun also has Nikita Roy, a supernatural thriller film directed by Kussh S Sinha, set for release on July 18. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha in the titular role alongside Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar.

The actor will also be seen in “The Battle of Bhima Koregaon” directed by Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar.

