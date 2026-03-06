Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi a happy birthday: Through all the madness, chaos & fun times

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor wished his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday on Friday by compiling a sweet post for her on the Stories section of her Instagram.

The '2 States' actor uploaded a goofy photo where Janhvi was seen posing with him in a short black dress, wearing stylish black shades, and carrying a handbag. Accompanying her, Arjun was seen holding a fake gun as he faced the camera donning a white pantsuit with a red shirt underneath.

The text overlay on the photo read, "Through all the madness, chaos, and fun times, happy birthday @janhvikapoor!!"

In addition to Arjun, Janhvi's younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, also treated the netizens with some rare photos of the sister duo.

She further shared a special birthday note for the 'Mili' actress that went, "Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend, my advisor, my teacher and my partner in crime. Thank you for being the best human ever and helping in raising me in becoming the person that I am today. I’m nothing without you and I hope I’m stuck with you in every lifetime (red heart emoji) I love you (red heart emoji)".

Arjun's sister and Janhvi and Khushi's half-sister, Anshula Kapoor, also dropped a picture of the three, with a sweet birthday wish that went, "Happy Birthday @janhvikapoor. love you and all the ways you add chaos, love, fun and joy to our lives by just being upi hehe. I hope this year brings you joy that surprises you, peace that stays with you, and dreams that come truw in the best way."

Other members from the film fraternity, such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra also wished the 'Dhadak' actress on her special day.

As has almost become a birthday ritual, Janhvi visited the holy Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Friday to offer prayers on her birthday.

