Arjun Kapoor wishes former girlfriend Malaika Arora on b’day: Keep soaring, smiling

Mumbai: On Malaika Arora’s 52nd birthday on Wednesday, actor Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for his former girlfriend and Bollywood diva.

Arjun took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of the actress soaking in the sun in Paris with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

“Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial Keeping soaring, keep smiling & always keep seeking…(sic),” he wrote as the caption.

Malaika and Arjun dated for almost six years before going their own ways. However the two have always remained on friendly terms. It was last year, when Arjun confirmed that the two have split during the promotion of his film “Singham Again” starring Ajay Devgn.

It all happened when the audience started to take Malaika’s name and inquired about her, Arjun light-heartedly said: “Nahi nahi abhi single hun.”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the romantic comedy film Mere Husband Ki Biwi directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The film revolves around Ankur, a divorced man, who gets a second chance at love when his college crush, Antara, re-enters his life. However, things get complicated when his amnesiac former wife also returns, causing confusion.

Meanwhile, Malaika’s latest work includes the track “Poison Baby” from the horror comedy film “Thamma” starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

On October 13, the diva spoke about the track and said that it’s been years since she led a full-blown dance number like this in a movie.

Malaika said: “Malaika Arora said, “It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into ‘Poison Baby’ felt electric. The choreography blends moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed — all at the same time.”

“Poison Baby” has vocals by Jasmine Sandlas, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Sachin-Jigar, the video has Malaika blaze the floor with her graceful effortless moves. It also features Rashmika Mandana and Ayushmann Khurana along with Malaika.

“I heard the song and I knew it instantly – that’s it's an ear-worm. Get ready for a new dance floor favorite, for this one is pure Poison Baby," Malaika added.

Set in a fictional world, “Thamma” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

--IANS