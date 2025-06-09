Arjun Kapoor calls Sonam Kapoor the ‘glam goddess with sass powers’ in birthday wish

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor’s 40th birthday, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share a playful and heartfelt message for his cousin.

Celebrating her iconic style and vibrant personality, Arjun wrote that if there ever were a Kapoor clan version of the Avengers, Sonam would be the “glam goddess with sass powers.” Taking to Instagram stories, the ‘Singham Again’ actor shared a rare childhood photo featuring himself and Sonam Kapoor as little kids, offering fans a nostalgic glimpse into their early bond.

Sharing this unseen childhood memory, Arjun wrote, “If there was a Kapoor clan ‘Avengers’ she would be the glam goddess with sass powers Happy Birthday @Sonamkapoor! Stay fabulous and I will try keeping up with your fashion game.”

Known for their close bond, the Kapoor cousins have often been seen cheering each other on — whether it's at family gatherings, red carpet events, or during public appearances. Their camaraderie reflects not just a strong familial connection but also a deep-rooted friendship that has grown over the years. From celebrating each other's milestones to sharing fun banter online, Arjun and Sonam have always stood by each other, setting sibling goals in the world of Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to send a heartfelt message to her longtime friend Sonam. Sharing a lovely throwback picture of the two, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress called Sonam her “darling.” Bebo posted their stylish photo and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to darling Sona..more art more love more chips…big hug @sonamkapoor.”

Sonam Kapoor rang in her 40th birthday with an intimate yet star-studded celebration on June 8 in Mumbai. The event saw a gathering of close friends and family from the film industry, all coming together to honor the milestone. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a special bond with Sonam and co-starred with her in ‘Veere Di Wedding,’ attended the celebration along with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Also present were Swara Bhasker, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

--IANS

