Arjun Bijlani says 'Main Hoon Na' as wife thanks him for being her strength

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani decided to reply in a perfect Shah Rukh Khan style as his better half, Neha Swami, expressed her gratitude to him for being her constant pillar of support through various ups and downs of life.

Neha took to her official Instagram handle and published a few stills with the 'Naagin' actor.

Neha admitted that she is lucky to have someone like Arjun in her life, who became her strength during the most challenging phase of her life, the recent passing of her father.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I am truly blessed to have you in my life. During the most difficult phase of my life, you became my strength. You stood by me, took care of me, and never left me alone. On days when I sat quietly with my pain, you made me laugh and reminded me to smile again. (sic)"

Thanking Arjun for all the love and patience he has shown, she added, "I am forever grateful for your love, patience, and care. I am very lucky to have a husband like you. Thank you for being my everything. (red heart emoji) @arjunbijlani."

The 'Laughter Chefs' contestant decided to react to the post in a totally filmy way.

"MAIN HOON NA (red heart emoji)", Arjun shared in the comment section.

For the unversed, Arjun and Neha were in Dubai with their son Ayaan to ring in the New Year when they had to rush back after Neha's father's health deteriorated.

However, he passed away on January 1 at the age of 73 following a brief but critical battle in the ICU.

Earlier, Arjun used social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late father-in-law, promising to always take care of his better half, Neha, and son Ayaan.

"Aap ki batein aur seek hamesha hamare saath Rahengi ..!! Neha aur Ayaan ka poora Dhyaan rakhoonga chinta mat karna ..!! Love u always !! Sri Rakesh Chandra Swami !! 1956 - 2026 . !! #omshanti," he shared.

