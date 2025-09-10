Arjun Bijlani opens up on maintaining mental and physical balance in ‘Rise and Fall’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) TV actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen on the reality show “Rise and Fall,” has opened up about the importance of maintaining balance in life.

The ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ actor shared that he is consciously focusing on keeping himself stable both mentally and physically, ensuring he remains grounded while navigating the challenges of the show. Arjun told IANS, “You can’t fully prepare for a show like this because every day will bring something unexpected. But I’m focusing on keeping myself balanced—both mentally and physically.”

“I’ve been working out, of course, but more than that, I’ve been working on my mindset. I remind myself to stay calm, not get carried away by emotions, and always look at the bigger picture. I think preparation is less about rehearsing moves and more about keeping your mind open and adaptable.”

He added, “My humor is part of who I am—it comes naturally to me, and I know it has helped me connect with people over the years. On this show, I don’t plan to suppress it, because humor can actually be a strength. It helps to lighten tense situations, it builds camaraderie, and sometimes it even helps in strategy because people let their guard down around you. But I’m also very aware that this is a serious competition. When the time comes to focus, strategize, and fight, I will switch gears. People will get to see both sides—the fun-loving Arjun who loves to make people laugh and the focused Arjun who is there to win.”

When it comes to a strategy, Arjun believes flexibility is key. He opined, “I think having a fixed strategy for a show like Rise & Fall doesn’t work, because the dynamics are constantly changing. I do have a basic framework in mind—I know I want to play fair, observe people closely, and build genuine bonds. But beyond that, my plan is to adapt.”

“Flexibility is the real strategy here. If you’re too rigid, you’ll break under pressure. So I’ll go in prepared to adjust, rethink, and reinvent my approach depending on how situations unfold. It’s about being smart enough to plan but wise enough to adapt,” Arjun ended.

On a related note, "Rise and Fall" also features Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha sweating it out as workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh enjoy the throne as rulers. The reality show airs on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

ps/