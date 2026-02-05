Arjun Bijlani on long working hours in television: 'It is extremely difficult'

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Arjun Bijlani, shared his views on the long working hours in T.V, calling it "extremely difficult".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he said that a 12-hour shift ends up being much longer with the commute and overtime.

Arjun told IANS, "I really feel that the working hours in the television industry are long. It is extremely difficult. Since I have been a part of the industry for so many years, I am aware that it is very difficult for a tv actor or actress, especially an actress, because for a 9 am shift, you have to get up at 7 am and leave for work by 8 am. Also, sometimes they call the female artists a little early, as their makeup takes more time. The shoot usually goes on till 9 pm, or even more than that, after which you take off your makeup and costume, which also takes some time. Coming back home in traffic is also extremely time-consuming."

"The next day as well, the same hectic schedule needs to be followed", he added.

Arjun further recalled shooting 35 days in a month of 30 days, after all the extra hours.

"It used to be very very difficult mentally, bodily, but I feel it was much tougher earlier. Now the producers also packup in the given 12 hours. Previously, the shoot used to go on for 14, 15, or 18 hours."

The 'Naagin' actor was further asked, "Do you think there should be an 8-hour shift for television?"

To this, he replied that an 8-hour shift is not possible for television, technically.

"If you have a 7-day-a-week telecast, then you will not be able to finish your work within 8 hours. For an 8-hour shift, you will have to compromise on the quality. If you have to deliver quality work, you will have to give 12 hours," Arjun went on to explain.

