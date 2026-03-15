Arjun Bijlani disagrees with Karan Patel's comment on influencers: Everyone wants meaningful work

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Arjun Bijlani, has shared his views on a recent statement made by television actor Karan Patel regarding social media influencers entering the acting space.

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The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor suggested that influencers may not necessarily make good actors.

When asked to comment on this during an exclusive interaction with IANS, the 'Naagin' actor said that everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

However, Arjun emphasized that people across the industry aspire to do meaningful work. He stated that while some people get opportunities in films and television, others may not be as fortunate.

The 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actor further stated that a number of social media influencers are talented and successful in their own right.

"Everyone should focus on working hard, earning honestly, and taking care of their families", said Arjun.

He further stressed the importance of fairness. Arjun is of the opinion that people should view everyone with equal respect because one never knows what the future holds.

Refreshing your memory, during one of the episodes of the reality show, "The 50", Karan, along with co-contestants, Prince Narula, and Ridhi Dogra were seen taking a jibe at the YouTubers and influencers, saying that they have damaged the industry.

They further claimed that things have been much easier for these social media influencers.

As Prince remarked that influencers have effectively reduced the value of people who actually belong to this industry, Karan pitched in, saying, “Gadhe ghodon ki race main dauda diye (It’s like making donkeys run in a horse race).”

Karan further recalled that when they started out, they did not have so many options to become famous.

"We slogged our way to get where we are. For them, it’s easy. We didn’t have phones where you could just make a video, upload it, and become famous," he was heard saying.

--IANS

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