Arjun Bijlani accuses Akriti of playing 'victim card' on ‘Rise and Fall’

Mumbai: The latest episode of the streaming reality show ‘Rise and Fall’ saw a heated exchange between Arjun Bijlani and Akriti Negi with Arjun accusing the latter of invoking the “victim card”.

Akriti’s refusal to pitch to Ultimate Ruler Arjun continued to dominate the Tower. Ashneer questioned Arjun on why he chose Akriti for the Basement and not wildcard Manisha. Arjun clarified that his original intent was to bring down Arbaaz, not Akriti.

However, her refusal to pitch gave him no choice. Akriti stood her ground, as she said, "Jese ki Arjun sir ne bola tha ki aap mentally weak ho toh kahi na kahi mai unko btaugi ki mai mentally weak nhi thi us waqt, mai emotionally kaafi zyada weak hogyi thi upar or mujhe upar kaafi zyada akela bhi lag raha tha (Just like Arjun sir said I’m mentally weak, somewhere I'll tell him that I wasn't mentally weak at that time, I had become very emotionally weak on the inside and I was also feeling very lonely on the inside)”.

Her statement irked Arjun, who said, “Ye akela wala mat bola karo yaar. Tum khud akeli baithti ho upar. Hum yeh blame aur victim card aur nahi lenge (Don't say things like that. You sit alone upstairs. We're not going to take this blame and victim card anymore) We’ve only been nice to you”.

The clash pushed Akriti to storm off stage, leading Arjun to vent further, as he said, “ Sir, what is this behaviour? Isi wajah se she should be in the Basement and then out of the show. Har time victim card. Main yahan kaam karke baitha hoon, faltu ka sehne wala nahi (For the same reason, she should be in the basement and then out of the show. She always plays the time victim card. I've worked hard to get where I am, I'm not going to put up with nonsense)”.

Kubbra then jumped in, and confronted Arjun. She said, “Aap bhi toh gaali dete ho (You also use objectionable language) Arjun shot back, “Tumne di, isiliye tumhe lautai gayi. Sabne dekha kisne kisko di. Main chup baithne wala nahi hoon, toh jao tum hi apni friend ko samjhao (You gave it, so it was returned to you. Everyone saw who gave it to whom. I'm not going to sit quietly, so you go and explain it to your friend)”.

The argument escalated into a war of words between Arjun and Kubbra until Ashneer intervened, reminding everyone: “Ye ek tough game hai. Hum samajhte hain yeh reactions aapke (This is a tough game. We understand your reactions)”.

Arjun, visibly done, closed the showdown with, “I don’t want her apology, I don’t care”,and walked off the stage.

‘Rise and Fall’ is available on Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS