Arjun Bijlani, Aahana Kumra’s constant digs at Akriti Negi spark clashes in ‘Rise And Fall’

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Tensions spilled over to the breakfast table when Aahana Kumra and Arjun Bijlani engaged in a candid discussion about Akriti Negi in the latest episode of Rise and Fall.

Aahana suggested everyone gather for breakfast, but in a private conversation with Arjun at the dining table, she expressed her frustration: “Oh my god, this girl, she never says thank you, never says please, kabhi sorry nahi bolti.”

Arjun agreed, remarking that Akriti lacked basic manners: “She only knows how to fake a smile and then say all the wrong things, no game, zero.”

Aahana added that Akriti would be more suited to working in a news channel.

Meanwhile, Akriti confided in Anaya Banger about how uncomfortable she feels with such confrontations inside the tower.

“Real life me main bohot different hoon yaar. Kal jo hua na, mujhe pasand nahi hai ye sab karna,” she admitted.

Anaya supported her, acknowledging that others had spoken to her unfairly. Akriti added that while she sometimes feels like apologizing, certain comments hurt deeply enough to stop her from making the first move.

In the previous episode the nominations left Arjun, Bali, Aahana, and Akriti on edge but Arjun survived courtesy the audience votes.

However, the actor took no time to get back to his aggressive stand as he told Bali, “Bhai tu teri game dekh lena, tu jo game khel raha hai mujhe wo sahi nahi lag rahi hai (You watch your own game, the game you're playing doesn't seem right to me)”.

Bali replied: “Main kaunsi game khel raha hoon? Mujhe side leni hai, wo meri game hai… main apni game khelunga (What game am I playing? I have to take a side, that's my game... I'll play my game)”.

As voices rose, Arjun said, “Main toh normally baat kar raha tha, tu chilla kyu raha hai (I was just talking normally, why are you yelling?)”. The disagreement shifted from strategy to accusations, with Arjun claiming Bali was siding with others and Bali insisting he would play on his own terms.

Akriti then stepped in, as she said, “Bas aap apni galti accept karna seekho… aap ek cheez achi karke chaar cheezein gina dete ho (Just learn to admit your mistakes... you do one good thing and list four bad things)”.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

