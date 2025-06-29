Arjan Bajwa opens up about the silent struggles men face with mental health

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Arjan Bajwa, known for his role in the film ‘Fashion,’ addressed the often-ignored topic of men’s mental health.

He shared his thoughts on why emotional well-being in men remains under-discussed, pointing to societal expectations and long-standing stigmas as key reasons behind the silence. Speaking on the occasion of Men’s Mental Health Month, which is observed in June, Bajwa said, “Men’s health, of course, is very underrated because a man is not supposed to show any emotions. He is considered the provider, the worker, and someone who handles all situations.”

“In fact, if a man appears emotional, it is often considered a sign of weakness. But no one really understands that men are human beings too. So, emotional health for men is of utmost importance, as the right frame of mind will bring the right results,” he added.

Although constantly in the spotlight, the 'Son of Sardar' actor admitted that he finds it difficult to open up emotionally, as he’s often consumed by his pursuit of dreams. However, he acknowledged experiencing emotional struggles tied to his past, present, and future. “There’s just no time or space for a man to show emotions, I feel.”

Bajwa went on to state, “Showing emotions is considered weak. Therefore, the only way one can express themselves is by talking about things that are in front of them, just to strike up a conversation. The moment someone gets emotional and talks about their personal struggle, the moment a person appears emotionally weak, the moment a man opens up his heart, it is considered a sign that he is not strong enough to face the world. So, in a way, it becomes just about facing your problems and moving forward.”

He stressed that right from their childhood, men are put into that box where they’re made to feel guilty for not doing things the right way. “Men don’t get the freedom to be careless. Men don’t get the freedom to be emotional or make mistakes in life. You’re always accountable for every action you take. So, in that respect, men mostly weigh all the pros and cons of every step they take in life. Curbing their feelings and emotions and keeping them inside all the time,” explained Arjan Bajwa.

On the work front, Arjan is known for his roles in movies like “Fashion,” “Crook,” “Son of Sardar,” “Bobby Jasoos,” “Rustom,” and “Kabir Singh.” He has also appeared in web series like “Bestsellers” and “State of Siege: 26/11.”

