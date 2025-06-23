Arjan Bajwa calls ‘Kabir Singh’ his landmark film, recalls bonding with Shahid Kapoor on set

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) As “Kabir Singh” completed six years since its release, actor Arjan Bajwa reflected on the film’s impact on his career.

Calling it a ‘landmark project’, he fondly recalled the bond he shared with Shahid Kapoor on set and the memorable experience of working on the intense romantic drama. Arjan, who played the role of Kabir’s brother in the romantic drama, shared, “I had an absolutely fantastic time shooting for Kabir Singh. I must mention that it is a landmark film in my filmography. The entire shoot had an amazing vibe, and we all felt that the film was going to work—and it did, becoming a massive blockbuster.”

“Shahid and I knew each other from before but had never worked together. During the shooting of the film, we developed a great camaraderie; he’s a fantastic actor and a great guy. Working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also a wonderful experience; we became friends after the film. The film had amazing music and strong characters, and it feels great to be part of a story that people continue to watch and talk about even today.”

Reflecting on the film’s enduring popularity, the 'Fashion' actor shared that it’s heartening to see how Kabir Singh continues to connect with audiences even years after its release. “It’s a wonderful feeling to see that even after so many years, people are still making reels and memes from the film,” he said. Arjan noted that one particular scene, where he and Shahid Kapoor’s characters fight like children, is frequently used in memes. “That’s just one example. Many dialogues and scenes from the film continue to resonate,” he added. Arjan expressed his gratitude for being part of a project that left such a lasting impact on viewers.

Speaking about reuniting with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjan stated, “Working with Sandeep was an absolute pleasure. We’ve stayed in touch, and I meet him often. I’ve expressed my desire to work with him again, and hopefully, we’ll be doing something together soon. Fingers crossed!”

"Kabir Singh", directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, featured Shahid Kapoor in the titular role alongside Kiara Advani. It was a Hindi adaptation of Vanga’s Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy.’ The film was released on 21 June 2019.

