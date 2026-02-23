Arijit Singh steps out of retirement after coaxing from Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan paid a visit to superstar singer Arijit Singh at his home town in Murshidabad. This comes after the singer hung up his boots for playback singing. The singer gave one lost shot to playback singing for Hindi films after the actor politely pursued him.

On Monday, the makers of the upcoming film ‘Ek Din’ took to their social media, and shared the title track of the film featuring the voice of the singer, The video shows the actor paying a visit to Arijit’s house. The superstar visited Arijit on February 3, a few days after Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing.

In the video, Aamir can be seen asking the singer if he is on a sabbatical or if he has quit playback singing for Hindi cinema before saying, “Aisa mat kar yaar, hum log ka kya hoga (Don’t do that, what will we do)?”.

Aamir went to Murshidabad for the recording of the title track of the film. The actor had travelled to meet Arijit Singh to convince him to rethink his reported retirement. The speculations were put to rest when Aamir shared a poster and thanked Arijit for lending his voice to his upcoming film ‘Ek Din’, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, under Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir had gone to Arijit’s hometown, Murshidabad, and stayed there for four days with Arijit and his family, to persuade him to reconsider his reported retirement and personally request him to sing for the film.

‘Ek Din’ reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships. Together, they have gifted audiences unforgettable films like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, and ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Ek Din’ is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

