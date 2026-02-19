Ariana Grande congratulates Cynthia Erivo on her ‘Dracula’ show

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) The friendship between Hollywood actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is still going strong long after their press tour for ‘Wicked: For Good’.

Ariana Grande, 32, recently took to social media to support her ‘Wicked’ costar’s one-woman play ‘Dracula’, which premiered at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“absolutely @cynthiaerivo”, Ariana Grande wrote in her Instagram Stories under a reposted photo of Erivo in ‘Dracula’. “congratulations my brilliant, unstoppable friend”. Erivo, 39, reposted Grande’s story and replied, “Thank you. I love you”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Dracula’ star shared a carousel post highlighting sweet moments from the show’s premiere via Instagram on Wednesday, February 17. Among the photos is one of Erivo and Kip Williams, the writer of West End’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s horror classic, side by side.

“OPENING NIGHT for @draculawestend!! So much to say, but for now I’ll just say this”, Erivo wrote in her caption. “Thank you for the love, for all who showed up to support and celebrate our show… See you shortly for another round”.

Erivo’s ‘Dracula’ is a twist on the classic vampire tale, as it’s a one-woman show. The Oscar-nominated actress plays a total of 23 roles, including the titular vampire, alone onstage. “I’m f***** petrified. I really am. I’m very scared”, Cynthia Erivo shared in a new conversation with Jonathan Bailey for Wonderland Magazine. “But I’m also like, I don’t know, is this sadistic of me, but I’m really excited about it as well. It’s absolutely nonsensical and insane”.

The show marks Cynthia Erivo’s return to the theater after leading the 2015 revival of The Color Purple. Her role as Celie Harris took Erivo from London to a Tony Award-winning breakout on Broadway.

“I haven’t been back to stage for such a long time”, she said. “The first time I really did anything that felt like a stage was Jesus Christ Superstar, and that was only three nights (in August)”.

