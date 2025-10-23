Arbaz Patel shares how he plans to reset physically and mentally after his journey on ‘Rise and Fall’

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Arbaz Patel opened up about his plans to rejuvenate both physically and mentally following his experience on the reality show “Rise and Fall.”

Reflecting on the intense journey, he shared how he intends to focus on self-care and wellness, giving a glimpse into his approach to resetting and recharging after the competition. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Arbaz shared, “Rise and Fall taught me more about resilience than anything else. After the show, I wanted to reset — physically and mentally. Fitness has always been my meditation, and now I’m back in beast mode, prepping hard for what’s coming next.”

The actor-model added, “After Rise and Fall, I realized that true strength isn’t just about how you look on camera; it’s about how you feel inside. Fitness became more than a routine for me; it became therapy, discipline, and self-respect rolled into one. When you take care of your body, your mind starts healing too. I shed kilos, yes. Staying fit keeps me grounded, sharp, and ready for whatever comes next—physically, mentally, and emotionally. Fitness isn’t a phase anymore—it’s a lifestyle that defines who I am today.”

An insider revealed that Arbaz’s upcoming project will present a brand-new side of the actor, requiring him to demonstrate both physical stamina and deep emotional range.

Arbaz Patel is recognized for his appearances on “MTV Splitsvilla,” and “Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5,” as well as for participating in Amazon’s “Rise and Fall.”

Television actor Arjun Bijlani won Ashneer Grover’s show “Rise and Fall.” Speaking about his win, he said in a statement, “Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal.”

