Arbaaz Khan feels it’s very important to stick to roots in globalised world

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan feels that one should stick to their roots no matter how far they go in life.

The actor, who is the son of the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, feels that holding on to your value system is what makes a person stand out in this rapidly changing world. Arbaaz, and his family has always made it a point to stick to their values, something which has earned them respect from the Hindi film industry and their fans time and again.

Arbaaz told IANS, “It is extremely important to stick to your roots in a globalised world. I think that is what is so essential to keep your roots or to keep your value system which everybody has their own culture and that flavour that has to remain. It's beautiful. I mean everything can happen, but if you keep the essence of whatever your upbringing is and your roots are, I think that's beautiful”.

Earlier, Arbaaz Khan had teamed up with the Dubai-based filmmaker, producer, Ayesha Zaki for a short film ‘Safe Community Safe World’. The short film was aimed at raising awareness about the often-ignored safety concerns of sanitation workers and stray animals. It starred Arbaaz alongside Ayesha. The script for the film is written by Rashmi Zafran. The film shed light on the often-overlooked consequences of irresponsibly discarding sharp objects like broken glass in public areas.

The story explores how such actions adversely affect vulnerable sanitation workers and helpless stray animals, who silently bear the brunt of this negligence. Helmed by Ayesha Zaki, the film also marked her acting debut alongside Arbaaz Khan. Ayesha brought both her directorial vision and on-screen presence to the project, adding emotional depth and continuing her journey of creating socially impactful cinema.

