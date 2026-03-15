Arbaaz Khan & Bhumika Chawla's 'Kesar Singh' to be out this July

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Arbaaz Khan and Bhumika Chawla led "Kesar Singh" is expected to be out in the cinema halls in July this year. The exact release date is likely to be officially announced soon by the makers.

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Backed by Parimal Shah and Vinit Shah under the banner of Equator Entertainments, the drama has been made under the direction of Jasbeer.

Set against the backdrop of small-town India, "Kesar Singh" shares the journey of a woman who turns a life-altering setback into a story of courage, resilience, and renewal.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, two-time National Award–winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire has provided the songs for "Kesar Singh".

The movie has been shot across the culturally rich locations of Uttar Pradesh and Wai in Maharashtra. The shoot for the drama has already been completed, and the project is presently in the post-production stage.

Aside from Arbaaz and Bhumika, Deepshikha Nagpal has also been roped in to play a significant role in the film.

Earlier, sharing her experience of working on the drama, Deepshikha called Bhumika an 'absolute sweetheart'.

“It was truly lovely working with both Bhumika and Arbaaz. This was my first film with Bhumika, and she is an absolute sweetheart, incredibly warm, grounded, and simple despite having such a remarkable body of work," she said.

Talking about reuniting with Arbaaz, Deepshikha added, “With Arbaaz, I’ve worked earlier as well, although unfortunately those films didn’t release. So there was already a sense of familiarity and comfort. He is extremely cooperative, professional, and has absolutely no airs.”

Deepshikha even recalled a moment during the shoot that ended up leaving a lasting impression on her.

She revealed that there was a bit of scheduling confusion, and she informed Arbaaz that she might be running late. Taking a stand for her,

Arbaaz said that he knew that she was always punctual, and hence, there must be a genuine reason.

--IANS

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